Monarch Mountain announces they are opening today

Posted at 9:39 AM, Dec 11, 2021
After seeing 9 inches of snow this week, Monarch Mountain announced this morning they are opening today.

They will open for the 2021/2022 season at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 11th.

Today, 2 of its 7 lifts will be running with 22 runs available.

“The last couple of months have been a true test in patience, and we’ve finally been rewarded! We could not be more excited to welcome everyone back up to Monarch” said Marketing Manager, Allie Stevens.

As an all-natural snow ski area, low snow totals prevented Monarch from opening earlier in the season. This week's snowstorm dumped 34" of snow at Wolf Creek Ski Area, allowing them to open 100% of their terrain.

Lift operating hours will be from 10:30 am - 4 pm on Saturday (12/11/21) and 9 am - 4 pm starting Sunday (12/12/21).

For lift tickets, COVID-19 policies, and more information visit skimonarch.com

