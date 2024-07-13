Mixture of hot days and cool nights are perfect weather for Pueblo chiles

PUEBLO — While this extreme heat can be tough to handle, Pueblo's peppers thrive in it. News5 stopped by one of the long-standing pepper farms in the Pueblo Mesa Friday.

One of the farmers says the mixture of the hot days and cool nights are perfect for Pueblo's prized crop.

The chiles were planted back in April.

Farmers will start planting Pueblo green chiles

If the weather conditions stay this way for the rest of the season, farmers expect to harvest by the first week of August. You should see them at grocery stores across Colorado by mid-August.

