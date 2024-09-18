Mitchell High School holds ribbon cutting for new outdoor facility Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs high school is celebrating its new field Tuesday. Mitchell High School held a ribbon cutting for its new outdoor facility.

Mitchell's boys soccer team was the first to play a game on it, and one of the players was excited to break in the new field.

"To be honest, now that it's here, we get much more support, we get... more fans, it's like a community thing," said Oswaldo Sanchez, a soccer player at Mitchell High School. "It's like it really brought the whole community together and it really shows like how impacting... just a field was."

The facility is part of the $18 million improvements Colorado Springs School District 11 invested into Mitchell High School.

