Missing Wyoming woman found deceased close to Wyoming-Colorado line

ALBANY COUNTY, Wyo. — A missing woman from Wyoming was found deceased about 10 miles north of the Colorado line, a local sheriff's office announced on Tuesday.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming said it received a report on Sunday that a woman, identified as Sabrina Geller, was missing. Her car was found at the entrance to Vedauwoo, which is a recreation area popular for rock climbing along Interstate 80, and her phone pinged in the same area.

The sheriff's office, as well as several community members, searched for Geller on foot and by air over the next few days.

In an update posted on Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office said Geller's body was located in the Vedauwoo area. The manner of death is not yet known, though the sheriff's office reported that no foul play was suspected. An investigation is underway.

"Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and community that Sabrina Geller belonged to," the sheriff's office said.

Geller was a cadet with the Wyoming Army National Guard, according to the organization.

Multiple other agencies helped in this search, including Albany County Sheriff's Search & Rescue volunteers, Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department, Tie Siding Volunteer Fire Department, Classic Air Medical, Wyoming Army National Guard and Air Unit, and the Albany County, WY Emergency Management Office.