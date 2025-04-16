Missing woman last seen in Colorado Springs, may be in a wheelchair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was asking for help with locating a missing 77-year-old woman Wednesday morning.

At about 4 a.m., the department shared a photo of Coral Binford, explaining she was last seen on Tuesday at about 2 p.m. in the area of Tenderfoot Hill Road. The neighborhood is near Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard on the south side of the city. She was at her nursing home at the time.

Police describe Coral as a white woman, about 5'2", with short white hair and blue eyes.

"Coral may be in a wheelchair and might have portable oxygen with he," CSPD posted to social media. "If you have seen or know of Coral’s location, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000."





