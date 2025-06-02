Missing teen girl found in Colorado Springs after nationwide search, 3 charged

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A teenage girl was found in Colorado Springs following a nationwide search.

The 15-year-old was reported missing on April 21 after walking away from her school, according to the South Jordan Police Department. News5 is choosing not to publicly identify the child since she has been located. She was listed as a runaway, but law enforcement provided an update on April 29 explaining they believed she was trying to meet individuals she had met online.

On May 10, the South Jordan Police Department announced they received a tip regarding the case that a man living in Texas may have been communicating with her prior to April 21. On May 10, the South Jordan Police Department identified two men they tied to the case. One of the men was identified as William Glines from Texas City, Texas. Glines is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, among other charges. The second man was identified as Matthew Menard from Miami, Florida. Menard is also facing multiple charges, including aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

On May 28, the South Jordan Police Department identified a third suspect, Samuel Mitchell from Herriman, Utah. Mitchell was charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Monday morning, the South Jordan Police Department reported the missing teen "voluntarily made contact" with the Colorado Springs Police Department and her identity was confirmed. As of Monday morning, police were reporting she was "in good health and safe with Colorado officials."

Our news partners Fox 13 News have been covering the case since the beginning.

