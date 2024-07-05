Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 15-year-old from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department asks for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Black on Friday.

She was last seen leaving the area of 2600 Gobi Drive in Colorado Springs, on the far east side of town near Highway 24 and Constitution Avenue.

Police say she was last seen Friday morning in that area leaving with another female wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and bracelets on her wrist.

This is not the first time Black has gone missing. The CBI issued another alert for Black on May 16, she was later found safe so the alert was deactivated on May 22.

If you have seen Black you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

