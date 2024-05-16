Watch Now
CBI activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Colorado Springs teenager

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 19:02:29-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Colorado Springs teenager.

Leah Black was last seen Wednesday evening near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road in Colorado Springs.

The CBI says Black is a 15-year-old Indigenous female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'8" and weighs 130 pounds.

Leah Black

Black was last seen wearing black pajama pants, a black hoodie, and white Crocs.

If you have seen Black, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.
