CBI activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Colorado Springs teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Colorado Springs teenager.
Leah Black was last seen Wednesday evening near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road in Colorado Springs.
The CBI says Black is a 15-year-old Indigenous female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'8" and weighs 130 pounds.
Black was last seen wearing black pajama pants, a black hoodie, and white Crocs.
If you have seen Black, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.
