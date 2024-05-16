CBI activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Colorado Springs teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Colorado Springs teenager.

Leah Black was last seen Wednesday evening near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road in Colorado Springs.

The CBI says Black is a 15-year-old Indigenous female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'8" and weighs 130 pounds.

Black was last seen wearing black pajama pants, a black hoodie, and white Crocs.

If you have seen Black, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.