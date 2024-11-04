Missing Army sergeant from Louisiana found dead over the weekend

COLORADO — A missing Army sergeant from Louisiana was found dead over the weekend, according to the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

The division and local law enforcement are investigating the circumstances of his death.

Previous Coverage

The Army is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding a missing officer, 26-year-old Sergeant (Sgt.) David Lee Johnson.

Army officials say he's 6'4" and has blue eyes.

Sgt. Johnson went missing last week from Fort Johnson in Louisiana and has since been declared a deserter. Army officials say he may be on his way to, or is already in Colorado. He was last seen in Amarillo, Texas.

Investigators say Johnson may have firearms, so if you see him, do not approach him and contact law enforcement.

If you have any information about where Johnson may be, you are asked to call the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at (334)733-6840.

