Missing 12-year-old girl last seen Sunday night in Colorado Springs

Lilyia Cruz
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Early Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department posted to social media asking the public for help with locating a 12-year-old girl.

According to police, 12-year-old Lilyia Cruz was last seen in the 3700 block of Trailrock Place Sunday night at 9:30. The neighborhood is on the south side of the city.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. She's described as being 5'1" tall and about 120 pounds.

If you know where she is, you're asked to call 719-444-7000.



