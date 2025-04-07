Missing 12-year-old girl last seen Sunday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Early Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department posted to social media asking the public for help with locating a 12-year-old girl.
According to police, 12-year-old Lilyia Cruz was last seen in the 3700 block of Trailrock Place Sunday night at 9:30. The neighborhood is on the south side of the city.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. She's described as being 5'1" tall and about 120 pounds.
If you know where she is, you're asked to call 719-444-7000.
Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation
Multiple people experiencing homelessness talked on camera as the City of Colorado Springs executed a cleanup operation on Wednesday. The operation continues Thursday.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.