Miller moths are back in southern Colorado, why we see them every year

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — It's the time of year no one looks forward to because miller moths are back. We know they are pesky, but there isn't really anything you can do to make them go away.

Miller moths are just here for a pit stop in their migration. They tend to arrive on the Front Range in May or June. We see them when they're migrating west from the Eastern plains to the mountains in search of cooler weather and blooming flowers.

While they are a nuisance, they aren't dangerous and are actually pretty important.

"They are completely harmless... they cannot bite, sting or anything," said Lisa Mason, an Entomologist at Colorado State University. "They just like to come into our homes. So, if you can, you know, let them outside. They do serve a role in the ecosystem. They can pollinate flowers... and they're food for other organisms."

How long they stick around will depend on the weather. The hotter it gets, the faster they will move to the mountains.

