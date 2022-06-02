Government Accountability Office releases full report on U.S. Space Command relocation process

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Government Accountability Office (GAO) released its full report on the Air Force's process for identifying the future location of U.S. Space Command headquarters. Currently, Space Command is located at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

The report found that from Dec. 2018 to March 2020, the Air Force largely followed its established strategic basing process to determine the location of the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

However, from March 2020 to Jan. 2021, the Air Force implemented a revised, three-phased process at the direction of the then-Secretary of Defense, which culminated in the selection of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama as the preferred location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

According to the report, the revised process followed some elements of the basing process but it included different steps.

In the revised process, the Air Force solicited nominations from all 50 states instead of starting with candidates based on their ability to meet defined functional requirements.

The GAO found the Air Force's revised process fully or substantially met seven of 21 Analysis of Alternatives (AOA) best practices it had assessed.

The best practices were grouped into four characteristics of a high-quality AOA process but the GAO found the revised process didn't fully or substantially meet three of the four characteristics.

U.S. Government Accountability Office

Officials with the Air Force said they did not use the AOA best practices as a guide during the revised process because they weren't required or relevant to the basing decisions.

The GAO recommends the Air Force develops guidance for future strategic basing decisions that are consistent with GAO's AOA best practices and determine the basing actions to which it should apply. The Air Force didn't agree or disagree.

Congressman Doug Lamborn, U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and Congressman Jason Crow released a joint statement in response to the GAO.

Read the full statement below:

Over the past year, we’ve repeatedly raised concerns that the previous administration used a flawed, untested, and inconsistent process to select a location for U.S. Space Command. The reports from the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Defense Inspector General both confirm that the basing process lacked integrity and neglected key national security considerations.



We now know that in a White House meeting in January 2021, senior military leadership recommended Colorado Springs as the preferred location for Space Command due to the unique ability of Peterson Space Force Base to reach Full Operational Capability significantly faster than any other potential location, and at a significantly lower cost. However, following this meeting a different location was announced as the selection, and justified with inconsistent documentation and unclear reasoning.



We have serious concerns about how this conclusion was reached, which contradicts the military leadership’s stated goal of reaching Full Operational Capability as quickly as possible. Our national security should be the deciding factor in basing decisions.



With the investigations now complete, the shortcomings of the Space Command basing process are fully available to the Biden Administration. We urge them to review the reports’ findings, and make a decision in consultation with the Joint Chiefs of Staff that prioritizes our national security and mission in space.



The American people must be able to trust that this decision is objective and provides for our national security and leadership in space. Peterson remains the only and best home for U.S. Space Command. Congressman Doug Lamborn, U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and Congressman Jason Crow

