Military Families can pick up free meal kits at the Southeast YMCA on Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is giving out five hundred meal kits to military families on Friday, June 30th. Military families and people in the community that need food can pick up the food starting at 10 a.m. at the Southeast & Armed Services YMCA.

“So we're basically going to be giving out free meals. We're primarily focusing on E1 through E five of our military community. We're giving away four different types of free meals tomorrow. It's not only going to be just relegated to the military, it's going to be for anybody that's in need actually as well,” said the Executive Director at the Southeast YMCA, Dean Halvorson.

They will be handing out red bags that contain a variety of ingredients. People will have four options for a dinner meal they can choose from.

YMCA partnered with Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Move For Hunger in the fight against hunger in Colorado Springs. The Executive Director of the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Roxanne Moore said the goal is to provide healthy and nutritious foods.

“We have items like Mexican enchiladas, spaghetti dinner, chicken, and biscuit bake. All the ingredients are rather simple ingredients and the recipes are designed to be easy and quick to prepare. We know that everyone's busy these days,” Moore said.

Moore SAYS it's important to look out for military families because they are also affected by food insecurity.

“We know that since the pandemic we all saw how food insecurity impacted so many families, but we also became more aware. The reports from the Department of Defense were saying that many military families, especially our junior military families, are often struggling with food insecurity,” Moore said.

Halvorson says there are more families in need than people think.

“A lot of people don't want to ask for help, so it's nice to be able to advertise and just give them that opportunity to come if they do need it. We're here to support our community in any type of way that we can, especially when it comes to hunger. We don't want kids going hungry. We don't want families going hungry,” Halvorson said.

Halvorson is looking forward to giving back to the community and providing these meal kits.

"Hopefully, it just makes a positive impact on them and they can see that people out there, they really do care, and that their community is. Here to help and support them. I think the meals actually look fantastic,” Halvorson said.

Meals will be given out first come first served. The YMCA is located at 2190 Jet Wing Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80916.

