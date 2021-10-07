Milberger Farms is open for pumpkin pickin' and corn mazin'

This weekend, October 9-10, at Milberger Farms the Fly Wheelers are hosting their Antique Tractor Show and Tractor Pull.

All October, you can enjoy getting lost in their corn maze and picking out the perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch.

The Pueblo Mesa is a great place to grow corn, beans, squash, and of course chiles! At Milberger Farms, and others you can pick your pumpkin right from the patch it was grown. And, you can pick up other homegrown and organic produce at the farm as well.

Children can enjoy the barrel ride, hayride, and corn box.

Open every weekend in October

Friday 9-dark

Sat & Sun 9am-5pm

Admission: $12 includes all activities and 1 pumpkin

