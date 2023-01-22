Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Middle school students challenge their minds in Pueblo County competition.

Pueblo County’s best and brightest middle school students are putting their creativity to the test.
D70 COMPETITION
CARL WINDER
D70 COMPETITION
D70 COMPETITION
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 13:47:36-05

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — The annual Regional Technology Student Association (TSA) competition happened at Pleasant View Middle School.

More than 70 students competed in various categories including CO2 and solar vehicles, along with robots, fashion, catapult.

“It’s amazing for the kids (that) the thing they are learning through this are job ready skills. That is the whole point of TSA is to give them a project to do that exposes them to a career that they could possibly take in the future,” Pleasant View Middle School TSA Advisor Kerry Seip said.

The winners from the competition will move on to the state championship in Denver in late-February.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards