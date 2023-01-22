Middle school students challenge their minds in Pueblo County competition.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — The annual Regional Technology Student Association (TSA) competition happened at Pleasant View Middle School.

More than 70 students competed in various categories including CO2 and solar vehicles, along with robots, fashion, catapult.

“It’s amazing for the kids (that) the thing they are learning through this are job ready skills. That is the whole point of TSA is to give them a project to do that exposes them to a career that they could possibly take in the future,” Pleasant View Middle School TSA Advisor Kerry Seip said.

The winners from the competition will move on to the state championship in Denver in late-February.

