Meteorologist Alan Rose a guest speaker at Gateway Career Day

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alan Rose joined the students of Gateway Elementary as a guest speaker for the school's first ever Career Day.

In addition to being a representative for the broadcast meteorology field, a variety of different professions were also on hand, from a dog trainer to a geologist to a veterinarian.

There were 17 different professions represented in total.

Second through fifth grade students participated as they worked their way around the school's gymnasium in small groups.

This gave everyone the chance to learn about a lot of different jobs, ask some fun questions and get some cool swag along the way.