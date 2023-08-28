Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Meteor lights up night sky over Colorado Sunday morning

At least 37 people reported seeing a meteor light up the night sky early Sunday morning, and several of them sent their video to Denver7.
Poster image - 2023-08-27T105503.061.jpg
Posted at 6:17 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 08:17:27-04

DENVER — If you were awake early Sunday morning, you might have seen a streak of light that turned night into day for a brief moment.

Several Denver7 viewers shared videos of a meteor that streaked across the night sky over Colorado around 3 a.m.

The meteor was captured on video from several areas along the Front Range. One viewer, who captured the meteor on a doorbell video feed, said the fireball lit up the entire neighborhood.

In general, most of these "fireballs" burn up quite high in the atmosphere, often 10 to 20 miles above the surface of the Earth. Few of these objects ever actually reach the ground, even though it often appears that they have hit quite close by.

The brilliant light and the colors that are seen are caused by the vaporizing of the material as it hits the Earth's atmosphere at 50,000 to 70,000 mph. The greenish color often reported is actually the glow of ionized oxygen.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

JA Toyota Promo Sidebar 480x360.jpg

Nominate someone amazing