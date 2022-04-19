Memorial service to be held for fallen El Paso County K9 officer Jinx

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced that a memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 21 at 11 a.m. to mourn the loss of K9 officer, Jinx, who died in the line of duty.

On April 11, Jinx was shot by an armed suspect during an overnight police shooting in Manitou Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that "K9 Jinx’s partner and family, his law enforcement family, and the Pikes Peak Region have suffered a tremendous loss."

Lt. James Vidmar told News 5 he believes this is the first case of an El Paso County K9 officer dying in the line of duty.

Jinx was three years old and had been serving with the department since March 2020. Jinx has been recognized in the past for his service in protecting the lives of El Paso County Deputies.

Sheriff Bill Elder, along with the members of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, have invited law enforcement partners and the public to honor K9 Jinx at New Life Church located at 11205 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs. The doors will open at 9:00 AM for seating.

KOAA News 5 will be in attendance and will stream the service live.

