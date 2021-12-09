K9 unit helps protect El Paso County Sheriff's deputies

EL PASO COUNTY — A member of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit is being recognized for helping to protect deputies during a tense situation.

On Tuesday, at around 5:30 p.m., a ride-share driver called to report that his passenger pointed a gun at him during the trip. The driver said he was able to coax the man out of the vehicle near the 100 block of Estrella Vista Lane where he then left the suspect and called 911.

Sheriff's deputies arrived along with a tactical unit and a K9 team. They located the suspect nearby at the 1000 block of Drury Lane.

Deputies tried to communicate with the suspect but he reportedly refused to comply and repeatedly reached into his jacket. The suspect then made a movement toward one of the deputies which led to K9 Deputy Hancock deploying his partner K9 Jinx. Jinx was able to make contact with the suspect, and as a result, deputies were able to restrain and arrest him.

The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Salvador Velasco.

Velasco was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries caused by the K9 unit. Once he is released he will be booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charges of Felony Menacing, Prohibited Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Harassment.

