Memorial Park Snowball Fight a huge success for the local community

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado local, Justin Terasas, created a Facebook post on Thursday, November 7, inviting members of the community to join him at Memorial Park to partake in a snowball fight.
The adult snowball fight occurred at the North Field of Memorial Park on Saturday, November 9.
He decided to create this event due to a packed week of events for Colorado residents.
"It was a joke on a Facebook group I'm a part of, and I decided to see if anybody would be interested in actually doing it. And it has exploded.
"We just had the election go on, we just had this weather just dump — I mean just driving to work was a challenge. So I figure after all of that, we can all use some time and just throw snowballs at each other, have a good time, have a little community bonding."
The adult snowball fight attracted the attention of over 100 members of the community, with Terasas estimating around 150 people in attendance.
