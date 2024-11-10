Memorial Park Snowball Fight a huge success for the local community

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado local, Justin Terasas, created a Facebook post on Thursday, November 7, inviting members of the community to join him at Memorial Park to partake in a snowball fight.

The adult snowball fight occurred at the North Field of Memorial Park on Saturday, November 9.

He decided to create this event due to a packed week of events for Colorado residents.

"It was a joke on a Facebook group I'm a part of, and I decided to see if anybody would be interested in actually doing it. And it has exploded.



"We just had the election go on, we just had this weather just dump — I mean just driving to work was a challenge. So I figure after all of that, we can all use some time and just throw snowballs at each other, have a good time, have a little community bonding." Justin Terasas, creator of the event

The adult snowball fight attracted the attention of over 100 members of the community, with Terasas estimating around 150 people in attendance.





