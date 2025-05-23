Memorial Day weekend DUI enforcement underway in Colorado, ends May 28

COLORADO (KOAA) — Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel periods in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Whatever you have planned for the long weekend, CDOT says to make sure you plan for a safe and sober ride.

Until May 28, CDOT will be supporting the Colorado State Patrol and more than 75 local law enforcement agencies for 'The Heat Is On Memorial Day Weekend' DUI enforcement period.

During the enforcement period, drivers may see the following in an effort to remove impaired drivers from Colorado roads:



saturation patrols

sobriety checkpoints

additional law enforcement officers on duty

Memorial Day marks the start of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, where CDOT says traffic crashes and deaths spike between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Last year, CDOT says there were more than 70 impaired driving-related deaths during that period.

While year-over-year traffic deaths are down, CDOT says 50 people have died in crashes involving suspected impaired drivers.

“Memorial Day weekend is often considered the unofficial start of summer and kicks off with pool parties, backyard barbecues and other warm-weather activities. But that isn’t an excuse to drive impaired,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Colorado law enforcement remains proactive in arresting impaired drivers. Celebrate Memorial Day responsibly and avoid a DUI by planning a sober ride home.”

According to CDOT, they made more than 715 DUI arrests during last year's Memorial Day weekend enforcement. This year, there have been more than 1,600 DUI arrests during heightened enforcement periods.

“While the majority of Coloradans make the responsible choice and never drive impaired, it’s critical to remember that driving under the influence of any impairing substance is dangerous and illegal,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Leave the driving to the sober this Memorial Day weekend. If you’ve been consuming alcohol or cannabis, call a sober friend or use a ride-share service to get home. If you have a designated driver, make sure they are truly sober before getting in their vehicle. You can prevent a crash and save lives.”

CDOT says their recent Spring Events Weekend DUI enforcement period resulted in more than 515 arrests across 85 participating agencies.

According to CDOT, the next DUI enforcement period will be their 'Summer Blitz' period from June 5 to June 18. For more information about The Heat Is On campaign, visit CDOT's website.

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.