Melting Away: How to report potholes and keep trails in good condition with Spring melts

EL PASO COUNTY — With all of the moisture from last week's storm and this week's warming temperatures comes the perfect conditions for potholes to pop up.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, in the last six weeks, there have been 831 potholes reported and 12,074 potholes filled. In total 1,141 potholes were reported and 16,301 potholes were filled since the start of 2024 says the city.

How are potholes formed:

Potholes are created when moisture seeps into the cracks of the road and freezes under it, causing the asphalt to grow and crack. When temperatures start to warm up again the ice melts, causing the pavement to shrink back down. This process leaves gaps under the surface so when cars drive over this area, the pavement cracks and becomes a pothole.

Potholes can be annoying, but you can help get them repaired by reporting them to the city or county Public Works department.

Reporting a pothole in Colorado Springs:

The City of Colorado Springs Public Works Operations & Maintenance Divison is responsible for repairing reported potholes in the Colorado Springs area. You can report potholes to them by submitting the "Report a Pothole" form online or by calling 719-385-ROAD (7623).

Reporting a pothole in greater El Paso County:

The El Paso County Department of Public Works' Highway Division is responsible for repairing reported potholes in El Paso County. You can report potholes to them by submitting an online Customer Service Request through Citizen Connect or on the El Paso County Citizen Connect app.

Download the El Paso County Citizen Connect App:

- Click here to download the app from the Apple store.

- Click here to download the app from the Google Play store.

