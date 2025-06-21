Meet the CPW boat rangers dedicated to helping people stay safe at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — It’s full speed ahead for boat rangers John Merson and Corey Felzien. They are apart of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) team at Lake Pueblo State Park.

For Merson and Felzien, safety patrols are apart of their daily routine as summer boat rangers. Boat rangers patrol Lake Pueblo, making sure people are wearing their life jackets.

“We're going to go across the lake and see if there's still somebody over there reported that there's somebody with no life jacket,” said Merson.

KOAA News5 reporter Eleanor Sheahan joined them on Friday during their lifejacket and safety check.

The first group they talked with were a few teenagers on paddle boards. Felzien checked to make sure everyone had a life jacket. and after a quick count. they got the all clear.

“Thank you, have fun and be safe,” said Felzien.

Eleanor Sheahan

Everyone on the water is required to have a life jacket with them at all times, but only children under the age of 13 have to be wearing them, but it is highly encouraged that everyone wears their life jacket when they're on the water.

“Because if you don't, if you're in the water and you don't have a life jacket on you, you greatly increase the odds that something bad is going to happen,” said Merson.

The next group of paddle boarders said they left their life jackets in their truck.

“When you get out on the paddle board, you have to have one for every person,” said Felzien. “So, go grab them and continue to have fun.”

He said their CPW boat ranger team does safety checks every day, but when the lake gets busier, they will increase their life jacket patrols.

“Mostly double checking all the paddle boards and people on kayaks making sure they have life jackets with them,” said Felzien.

CPW has a cubby full of extra jackets on board, just in case someone needs one. If a child is caught without one, it's a $100 fine.

Eleanor Sheahan

“With the events that have been happening, we have been giving out several tickets. If we catch a kids without one, that it is a mandatory citation,” said Felzien.

On Friday, most of the people CPW saw were being safe and following the rules.

“Everyone I see has them on, the majority of them are coming out of the loaner station,” said Felzien.

All the red life jackets on the lake are from CPW. People can borrow them for free when they visit Lake Pueblo.

“For the safety of everyone on the water or near the water...” said Merson.

With 49 years of experience, Merson said it's all about being proactive and educating people so families and friends can enjoy more fun days at the lake.

