Meet Ash, the new accelerant detection canine on the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control team

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The newest member of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) team has investigated seven fires in her first few days on the job, but her tail is still wagging.

On Monday afternoon, the DFPC announced the addition of Ash to its team. She is trained as both an accelerant detection canine and a therapy dog. She has been with the team for just 11 days so far, but has contributed to investigations into seven fires already, the DFPC said.

Ash attended Jordan Detection K9 in Indianapolis, Indiana with her handler, Matthew Morgan. Morgan is a fire investigator and canine handler with DFPC.

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control welcomes four-legged team member Ash

The Indiana program has trained more than 30 accelerant detection dogs and handlers, teaching them how to find and collect evidence at a scene without disturbing the sample. According to the program's website, this helps with the overall time spent at a scene and boosts the success rates of positive samples from a laboratory.

Chief Chris Brunette of the Fire and Life Safety Section at DFPC said Ash is one of just three accelerant detection canines available in Colorado, and the only one at the state level available for a quick dispatch to a community in need.

Accelerant detection canines are trained to detect ignitable liquids that a person can use to start a fire. Arson is an underreported crime in the United States, but the National Fire Protection Association reported that fire departments respond to an estimated annual average of 52,260 intentional fires each year, which result in 400 civilian deaths, 950 injuries and $815 million in direct property damage. The DFPC reported that 85% of wildfires are caused by humans.

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control

Fire season previously spanned about four months in the summer, but it has expanded to become a year-round threat. Gov. Jared Polis explained that this is why the state is doubling down on its fire response efforts.

"We want to do everything we can to prevent major fires while investing in important response tools," he said. "Ash is not only a good girl, but is now an important part of our work to keep Colorado communities safe, and we are excited to see all that she can accomplish."





'The heart of Colorado': Nonprofit helps donate El Paso County Fair livestock sales to local shelter The Junior Livestock Sale at the El Paso County Fair teaches children many life skills, and one nonprofit is making sure kids learn another: giving back to the community. Buyers at Junior Livestock Sale have option to donate meat to those in need