Med Spa boom: industry emerging quickly in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monumental Med Spa owner Trina Shook says the relationships she's built with patients is what's helped her business thrive. Patients like Stephanie Lee, who's been going to the Palmer Lake Med Spa for five years.

Purelee Redefined Co Owner Marvin Lee said he and his wife opened their Med Spa a little over five years ago.

"How I look and how I present myself is very important," said Lee. "It has given me so much more confidence in myself, the way I carry myself, the way I feel about myself."

Around Colorado Springs, more people are seeking the same treatments that help Lee. According to Visit COS representatives, the Med Spa industry has been one of the fastest growing industries in the city over the past five years.

"There's Med Spas popping up everywhere," said Shook.

"We are two veterans who own this business. We're two physicians," said Lee. "I've seen some med spas come and go, some very good people like and we feel like there is enough opportunity in this space."

Shook said this growth has created some challenges. She said she's seeing it in the cost of her insurance.

"Personal liability, I mean, in the last couple of years, I would say it is tripled from what I was paying three years ago," she said.

Shook said this increase in insurance rates is a consequence of the growing Med Spa industry in Colorado Springs.

