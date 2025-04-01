Measles case confirmed in Pueblo, first in Colorado since 2023

PUEBLO — An unvaccinated adult man in Pueblo has a confirmed case of measles, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health of Environment (CDPHE).

CDPHE says the man, who's name will not be released, recently traveled to an area of Mexico that currently has a measles outbreak.

According to available information, CDPHE says anyone who was at the following locations at the dates listed below may have been exposed and should monitor symptoms for 21 days:



Southwest Deli and Cafe from Monday, March 17 through Friday, March 21

Southern Colorado Clinic in Pueblo West on Saturday, March 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you were at either of those locations during those times and develop symptoms, you are asked to immediately contact your health provider by phone.

CDPHE says people who are exposed to measles will usually develop symptoms in seven to 21 days after being exposed. Symptoms include the following:



fever

cough

runny nose

red eyes

a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads

