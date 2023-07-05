Mayor's Office of Community Affairs established, according to Mayor Mobolade

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor Yemi Mobolade announced the establishment of the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs today.

The office, established using two existing City positions, is committed to creating connections with community stakeholders through engaging neighborhoods, community leaders, partners, interest groups, and community organizations.

Mayor Mobolade mentioned the City of Colorado Springs is a melting pot of culture, ideas, and dreams. The Mayor's Office of Community Affairs will serve as the bridge between the Mayor's office and the City to create meaningful partnerships.

"And to continue in that tradition to help raise the voices of all those who want Colorado Springs to be the best place to live. By working together, we can create an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe, and vibrant world-class American city," said Mayor Mobolade.

The office is staffed by two people who report directly to the Mayor.

Danielle Summerville is the Cultural & Community Outreach Programs Manager. She will collaborate with a broad range of groups on programs and events that will "serve to enhance our quality of life and reflect the vibrancy and diversity of our community," according to the City of Colorado Springs.

Summerville was formerly the City's first diversity and community engagement program manager in Human Resources. Before working for the City, Summerville worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado - Pikes Peak for 19 years, serving as Executive Director for ten years.

Thomas Thompson is the Community Affairs Advisor. In this role, he will help provide a direct connection for community groups to engage with the Mayor's office.

Thompson was formerly the Senior Pastor of Pulpit Rock Church in Colorado Springs for more than a decade, where he led with a community-centered approach.

He was a founding pioneer of COSILoveYou, a city-focused nonprofit that brings together the civic, business, and nonprofit sectors to serve the Colorado Springs community. He also runs Thompson Leadership, a leadership coaching firm that assists executives in navigating the next phase of their organizations.

Gayle Sturdivant was announced as Interim Director of Public Works. Sturdivant formerly worked for the City as the Deputy Director of Public Works and City Engineer. The City is going to begin a national search for a permanent position.

Mayor Mobolade also announced Travis Easton, the former Director of Public Works, as the new Deputy Chief of Staff - Infrastructure & Development.

The Mayor's Office of Community Affairs is making steady progress toward becoming established, and Mayor Mobolade has made the increase for community connection a rising priority in his administration.

