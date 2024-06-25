Mayor Yemi Mobolade wants to improve ambulance service in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Finding a way to improve ambulance service in Colorado Springs remains a priority for Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

Two weeks ago, Colorado Springs City Council voted down a proposal from the Colorado Springs Fire Department to move away from contracted private ambulance service and move it in house.

The mayor supported the plan.

On Monday, he said he still wants to investigate options for improving ambulance service.

"I'm in conversations with... many of the council members that voted no, and a couple of them have said, 'we still want to explore what it looks like for the fire department... to take this on," said Mayor Mobolade.

The mayor laid out the following options:



extend the contract with ambulance provider American Medical Response (AMR)

opening a request for proposal to process allowing other companies to bid for the work

the city to rework a plan for the fire department to handle ambulance service

