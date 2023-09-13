Mayor Yemi Mobolade to deliver his first State of the City address

COLORADO SPRINGS — On his 100th day in office, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade will provide an update on his goals outlined in his First 100 Days blueprint.

On July 19, we first reported on Mayor Mobolade's progress on his First 100 Days goals

His goals fall under three main areas:



building support within all levels of government for the sake of residents,

engaging the community in the decision-making process and

addressing the city's most urgent and pressing issues.

The State of the City event will take place on Thursday, September 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Broadmoor International Center.

The event is hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and is presented by Ting Fiber Internet.

During the State of the City event, Mayor Mobolade will present former Mayor John Suthers with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented once a year during the Mayor's State of the City address. The recipient of this award is recognized for notable achievements and lifelong contributions to the city of Colorado Springs.

“'John Suthers has served our city and our state through dedicated public service for 35 years,” said Mayor Mobolade. “It is my honor to present him with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable career and positive impact on our city. This award is an affirmation that he is a good ancestor.”'

