Mayor Mobolade touches on public safety and homelessness at monthly briefing

COLORADO SPRINGS — In Thursday's monthly briefing, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade touched on local election results, public safety and homelessness.

The mayor is pleased 2C passed with 73% of votes. He says the city also added 120 recruits to the police force.

He also laid out the homeless response plan that will be in place for 2025 through 2030. The plan consists of 60 actions tied to 14 different objectives across six focus areas, which are the following:



enforcement and cleanup

street outreach expansion and shelter availability

homelessness prevention

expanding the Work COS program

increasing housing and supportive services

increasing public collaboration and communication

Mayor Mobolade hopes this plan keeps homelessness brief, rare and non-recurrent.

"Your local government is also actively playing a role in active leadership in addressing homelessness, because it is that important and we are driven by the values of courage, empathy and humility to address it," said Mayor Mobolade.

The mayor also said the local non-profits that help homelessness must continue to be supported by the community.

