Mayor Mobolade asking future civic leaders to participate in city fellowship

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is asking community members who are interested in being civic leaders to apply for an opportunity to learn how city government operates.

The Mayor's Civic Leaders Fellowship is designed to introduce future civic leaders in Colorado Springs is accepting applications from now until October 30.

The fellowship provides an opportunity to do the following:



engage directly with city leadership

help solve problems

identify solutions

They use the framework of dialogue to frame learning about key city issues with topics about the following:

public safety

public works

infrastructure

economic development to urban planning and renewal

"The Mayor's Civic Leaders Fellowship isn't just a leadership opportunity, it's a call to leadership action,” said Mayor Mobolade. “We are looking for exceptional emerging leaders who are passionate about Colorado Springs and committed to making a difference in our city. This prestigious program connects civic-minded leaders to local-decision makers, while providing professional development opportunities for the betterment of our city.”

The fellowship will be completed over the course of a year. The City of Colorado Springs says the 2025 class will be limited to 25 spots.

The new class will be expected to attend 12 four-hour seminars. They will also need to complete six hours a month of city engagement opportunities, which include the following:



city-led events

helping lead the Mayors Civic Leader Fellowship and Mayors Young Leader Awards

working with city officials on projects, including a capstone project

The new class will also have the opportunity to visit the following:

local non-profits

fire and police stations

military organizations

various networking opportunities

To learn more about the program and to apply, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

