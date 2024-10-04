Mayor Mobolade asking future civic leaders to participate in city fellowship

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is asking community members who are interested in being civic leaders to apply for an opportunity to learn how city government operates.
The Mayor's Civic Leaders Fellowship is designed to introduce future civic leaders in Colorado Springs is accepting applications from now until October 30.
The fellowship provides an opportunity to do the following:
- engage directly with city leadership
- help solve problems
- identify solutions
They use the framework of dialogue to frame learning about key city issues with topics about the following:
- public safety
- public works
- infrastructure
- economic development to urban planning and renewal
"The Mayor's Civic Leaders Fellowship isn't just a leadership opportunity, it's a call to leadership action,” said Mayor Mobolade. “We are looking for exceptional emerging leaders who are passionate about Colorado Springs and committed to making a difference in our city. This prestigious program connects civic-minded leaders to local-decision makers, while providing professional development opportunities for the betterment of our city.”
The fellowship will be completed over the course of a year. The City of Colorado Springs says the 2025 class will be limited to 25 spots.
The new class will be expected to attend 12 four-hour seminars. They will also need to complete six hours a month of city engagement opportunities, which include the following:
- city-led events
- helping lead the Mayors Civic Leader Fellowship and Mayors Young Leader Awards
- working with city officials on projects, including a capstone project
The new class will also have the opportunity to visit the following:
- local non-profits
- fire and police stations
- military organizations
- various networking opportunities
To learn more about the program and to apply, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.
___
How The Dockworkers Strike Will Have Impacts Locally
Tens of thousands of workers at major ports on the East Coast and Gulf Coast are now on strike. Where we may see an immediate impact here in Colorado is at the grocery store.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.