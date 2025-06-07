Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Mayor Mobalade recovering after being diagnosed with double pneumonia

When in the hospital, doctors found a major blockage in a main artery. The mayor says if not for the pneumonia, doctors never would have found it.
Colorado Springs Mayor Mobolade released from hospital after case of double pneumonia
Mayor Mobolade Hospital
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobalade is recovering after being diagnosed with double pneumonia and spending the last two nights in the hospital.

Mayor Mobolade says he had cold symptoms and had to go to the emergency room.

Doctors did tests and found out he had double pneumonia and a major blockage in a main artery. Staff cleared the blockage during a minor procedure on Wednesday.

Mayor Mobolade says if not for the pneumonia, doctors would never have found the blockage.

He was released from UCHealth Memorial Central on Friday.

___

Colorado woman says Pomeranian mauled to death while under the care of a sitter

Julie Hsieh is calling for justice and accountability after her dog Lumi was reportedly mauled to death by a larger dog while in the care of a sitter.

Colorado woman says her Pomeranian was mauled to death while in the care of a sitter

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community