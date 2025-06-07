Mayor Mobalade recovering after being diagnosed with double pneumonia

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobalade is recovering after being diagnosed with double pneumonia and spending the last two nights in the hospital.

It’s hard to believe today marks two years since I was sworn in as Mayor. What a journey it’s been—especially over the last few weeks. What started as a cold quickly escalated to a trip to the ER, where I was diagnosed with double pneumonia. That alone would have been enough… pic.twitter.com/PHnjUCTV4M — Mayor Yemi (@MayorofCOS) June 6, 2025

Mayor Mobolade says he had cold symptoms and had to go to the emergency room.

Doctors did tests and found out he had double pneumonia and a major blockage in a main artery. Staff cleared the blockage during a minor procedure on Wednesday.

Mayor Mobolade says if not for the pneumonia, doctors would never have found the blockage.

He was released from UCHealth Memorial Central on Friday.

