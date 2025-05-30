May recognized as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

COLORADO (KOAA) — The state of Colorado is now recognizing May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month!
Governor Polis signed the official proclamation Wednesday.
Nga Vương-Sandoval, the Vietnam refugee behind the proclamation, shared photos from the ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Denver.
She wanted to make sure the cultural and historical contributions of her community and their ancestors will be celebrated for generations to come.
"Right at the end as he said, 'Now I announce May for every year will be will now recognize AANHPI Heritage Month,' everyone's faces were just beaming with joy and pride," said Vương-Sandoval.
