May recognized as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

COLORADO (KOAA) — The state of Colorado is now recognizing May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month!

Governor Polis signed the official proclamation Wednesday.

Nga Vương-Sandoval, the Vietnam refugee behind the proclamation, shared photos from the ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Denver.

She wanted to make sure the cultural and historical contributions of her community and their ancestors will be celebrated for generations to come.

"Right at the end as he said, 'Now I announce May for every year will be will now recognize AANHPI Heritage Month,' everyone's faces were just beaming with joy and pride," said Vương-Sandoval.

Governor Polis made the announcement on Facebook, which you can view below:

___

First female Air Force Thunderbird solo pilot using retirement to teach and encourage others Retired Air Force Colonel Samantha Weeks was the first female solo Thunderbird pilot. Dianne Derby talks with her about what it took to get there as how she is using her retirement to teach and inspire others. First female Air Force Thunderbird solo pilot using retirement to teach and encourage others

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.