March 26 declared Jay Cimino Day by the City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — March 26 is officially Jay Cimino Day as proclaimed by the City of Colorado Springs. Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council took the time to honor Cimino, who was a pillar of the southern Colorado community.

Cimino died last month at the age of 87. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps, a businessman and a philanthropist.

WATCH: CELEBRATING LIFE AND LEGACY OF BUSINESSMAN & PHILANTHROPIST JAY CIMINO

Former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers knew Cimino well, and spoke Tuesday about the legacy he is leaving behind.

"He was grateful for the good fortune that life had brought him, and he sought out ways to show his gratitude by investing in people and in communities to make people's lives better," said Suthers.

Cimino was a major part in the communities of Colorado Springs and his hometown of Trinidad.

