Many free summer lunch programs for kids start soon in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — When summer break starts, the reality is that there are many kids who aren't sure how often they will be fed lunch after relying on school lunches throughout the year.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 82% of families with children were considered "food secure" in 2023, meaning nearly one in every five kids isn't sure where their next meal is coming from. In Colorado, in 17 percent of households with children, the children were not eating enough because food was too expensive, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau in 2022.

The Pikes Peak Library District has partnered with D-11 to offer up free summer lunches for kids at the East Library Location near Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive. D-11's mobile unit is scheduled to start offering free lunches to kids from May 28 through Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday at 5550 N. Union Blvd. Lunches are free for those 18 and under, and $5 for adults. The free lunch is not available on July 4 and is provided thanks to the Summer Food Service Program funded by the USDA.

"My husband grew up using these kinds of food programs," Carla Bamesberger the Public Relations and Marketing Manager for PPLD said. "His family needed a little bit of assistance, and he's really thankful for these types of programs, and I'm really thankful too. They allowed him to be able to have nutritious meals and succeed... He went from being a hungry kid to being a kid who was fed and could focus on what he wanted to do or what he needed to do on that day."

An obvious advantage to this location is that the library is right there, and the Summer Adventure reading program is scheduled to start June 2. Click here for more information on that reading program.

You can view participating summer meal programs through the USDA website by clicking here to find an interactive map.

To find other nearby summer meal sites, visit KidsFoodFinder.org.

Other free lunch programs in El Paso and Pueblo Counties include:

Click here for D2 information.

Click herefor D3 information.

Click herefor D11 information (Not updated as of May 21).

Click here for D49 information.

Click here for D60 information.

Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado is another resource, click here to visit their website, or use this link to find food resources near you.

Hunger Free Colorado is a resource for you or anyone you know in need of food statewide. They have a toll-free Food Resource Hotline available Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 855-855-4626.

If you are part of a large organization that is able to provide lunches to dozens of kids daily and would like to have your information added to this article, please email Tony.Keith@koaa.com and include an official link to the information.





