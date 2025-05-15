Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Man's body recovered at Lake Pueblo Wednesday, drowning suspected

A man's body was recovered from Lake Pueblo State Park on Wednesday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
lake pueblo.png
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man's body was recovered from Lake Pueblo State Park on Wednesday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

According to CPW, the man, who is around 50 years old, was not wearing a life jacket. CPW believes the man drowned, and witnesses say they saw the man go underwater.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

The man's name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

At this time, there is no impact on park operations.

CPW reminds the community to wear life jackets, and also says the water is still very cold this early in the season.

___



Next step for affordable apartments in Briargate area approved Tuesday

More than 200 affordable housing units will be available on the northeast side of Colorado Springs in about two years.

Next step for affordable apartments in Briargate area approved Tuesday

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community