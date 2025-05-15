Man's body recovered at Lake Pueblo Wednesday, drowning suspected

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man's body was recovered from Lake Pueblo State Park on Wednesday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

According to CPW, the man, who is around 50 years old, was not wearing a life jacket. CPW believes the man drowned, and witnesses say they saw the man go underwater.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

The man's name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

At this time, there is no impact on park operations.

CPW reminds the community to wear life jackets, and also says the water is still very cold this early in the season.

