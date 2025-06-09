Manitou Springs special tax on retail marijuana will be lower starting Monday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Monday, the Manitou Springs special tax on retail marijuana will be lower. Last week, city council voted unanimously to reduce it from 10% to 5%.

The change comes as businesses in Manitou Springs have seen a decrease in revenue since voters approved the sale of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs.

There are only two shops in Manitou Springs, Maggie's Farm and Starbuds. The owner and founder of Maggie's Farm, Bill Conkling, tells News5 his business was the single operator that requested Manitou Springs lower taxes.

"The despair in our pricing has already caused a 30% drop in our traffic and our revenue, with more stores still to come in Colorado Springs," Conkling said during a May 20 city council meeting. "It doesn't seem to matter how much we cut our pricing... we Googled and the first thing we see is, 'why go to Manitou when the tax is double?'"

Due to state law, the city can't share specific revenue information on marijuana sales tax because the town has fewer than three stores, so it isn't clear exactly how much the city has benefited over the years from recreational sales.

The marijuana business as a whole has been experiencing a decline in Colorado in recent years.

Conkling sent the following statement to News5 regarding the lowering of the tax:

"[I'm] thankful for our partnership with Manitou and for their response of my ask to lower taxes. Our lowest pricing is about to get lower, so we’re very pleased with the leveling of taxes across the Springs area." Bill Conkling, Owner and Founder of Maggie's Farm

