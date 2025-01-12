Manitou Springs School District 14 joins District 49 in 'PowerSchool' data breach

MANITOU SPRINGS — New information shows that Manitou Springs School District 14 has also had a data breach of student information.

D14, which also uses the education software, 'PowerSchool,' sent emails to parents regarding the data breach on Thursday, January 9.

PowerSchool is the same education software used by D49.

In an initial email, D14 officials say that "PowerSchool has taken immediate action, involving cybersecurity experts and law enforcement, to address the issue. The breach was limited to the PowerSource portal, and no other PowerSchool products were affected."

The information that was breached includes parent and student names and addresses.

"The protection of our students’ information is a top priority. PowerSchool has assured us they are working urgently to complete their investigation. As more details become available, including any resources such as credit monitoring or identity protection services (if applicable), we will share them with you promptly." Cathrine Olimb, D14 Director of Technology

District 49 (D49) is addressing the same data breach of its student information system, which is also provided by 'PowerSchool.'

D49 says PowerSchool experienced the breach in late December, however, they were not notified of the breach until Tuesday. The district says they had few details about the incident, but later received specifics on Thursday, January 9.





