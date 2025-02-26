Manitou Springs Police warns of scam website claiming to sell 'magic mushrooms'

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Springs Police Department is alerting the public of a scam website that falsely claims to sell psilocybin, commonly known as "magic mushrooms."

The website, www.shroomwonders.com, appears professional with working links and customer reviews. However, police say they fraudulently claim to operate as 'Shroom Wonders' at 937 Manitou Avenue, but the address belongs to an unrelated legitimate business called Mushroom Mondays.

The fraudulent website lists a Colorado-based phone number, which police say directs callers to a voicemail before sending a text message request a payment via PayPal's 'Family and Friends' option, which offers no buyer protection.

Police say after an investigation, records indicate it's registered out of Nairobi, Kenya. They also say there is no business license for "Shroom Wonders" in Colorado.

If you have attempted to make a purchase on shroomwonders.com or have any additional information, you are asked to call El Paso County dispatch at (719)390-5555.

