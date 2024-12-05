Watch Now
Manitou Springs Police warn public of people impersonating law enforcement

The Manitou Springs Police Department has warned residents to be on alert after people were reported to be impersonating law enforcement officials. The scammers have been telling individuals that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to pay the fines over the phone.
MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is warning the community to be on high alert for people impersonating law enforcement and county agencies.

MSPD says a group of people are contacting community members claiming they missed jury duty or have an outstanding warrant. The group then demands personal information, photos, or payment over the phone to clear the issue.

Police say the group will also provide personal information about the victim they are targeting.

Manitou Springs Police Chief Bill Otto released the following statement about these impersonating phone calls:

“The MSPD will never request money or personal information over the phone. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and do not provide any information.”
Manitou Springs Police Chief Bill Otto

You can always verify the legitimacy of any claims by calling the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555, or MSPD at (719)685-5407.

