Manitou Springs hosts electronic waste recycling event

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs is hosting a recycling event that will allow residents to recycle their electronic waste.

Electronic waste is harder to properly dispose of than traditional waste since many of the materials are harmful to the environment. It also usually costs more for people to get rid of electronic waste.

This event will take care of the costs associated with the recycling.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 22, if you are interested in participating in the event you'll need to sign up online. Availability is limited.

Since 2013, the state of Colorado has required certain electronics to be recycled instead of being sent to a landfill. This legislation is known as the "Electronic Recycling Jobs Act".

Electronic items that should be recycled include tablets, televisions, notebook computers and printers.

For more information on how to recycle electronics safely, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment's (CDPHE) page on residential electronics and computer waste.

____

