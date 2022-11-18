How to recycle electronics

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today is the last day of Colorado Recycles Week. And we want to leave you with one last important note. When you think of recycling, you might think of plastics, cans, and cardboard. But did you know that you must also recycle electronics?

Since 2013, Colorado legislation was passed that requires certain electronics are recycled and not landfilled. This is known as the “Electronic Recycling Jobs Act.” Items that need to be recycled include tablets, televisions, notebook computers and printers.

“There’s heavy metals. There’s things that are in electronics that you don’t want leeching into the ground so that’s why we want to recycle them and not landfill them,” said Kathy Andrew, El Paso County Environmental Division Manager.

If you want to recycle your electronics for free through El Paso County, you have to make an appointment. To sign up to recycle your electronics visit here and search household hazardous waste or give them a call.

For more information on how to recycle your electronics if you leave outside El Paso County, visit here.

