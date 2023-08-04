Manitou Springs getting new Mustang Way Trail

MANITOU SPRINGS — Around two years ago, volunteers with the Pikes Peak Trail C.A.T.S. (Coalition of Addicted Trail-Builders) noticed the Mustang Way trail behind Manitou Springs High School was dilapidated and dangerous.

"We communicated with the school district that they had a dangerous trail that really shouldn't be used. And we offered to design a brand new trail that would go around the cliff and connect to the Intemann trail," said Pikes Peak Trail CATS facilitator Shanti Toll.

After they brought it to the attention of Manitou Springs School District 14, the district gave them funding for supplies to build a new trail. For over a year, the group has been meeting once to twice a month to work on it.

"Well actually, this is much better than restoring a trail, this is building a brand new trail, and there are not a lot of brand new trails," said Toll.

"It's fun trail building, it's a bit hard at times, but a lot of the stuff is very enjoyable," said James Devoy, a sophomore at Manitou Springs High.

James is the only student in school who's been volunteering to help build the trail. After showing up month after month, he says the work feels very rewarding.

"I went through here with my family, and I could step by step go like 'I built this part. And I did this, and this", said Devoy.

The 1130-foot trail will be finished on August 12th during one last workday. Volunteers are still looking for more people to come out and help them. You can sign up through this link.

