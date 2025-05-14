Manitou Springs faces water crisis: residents struggle to adapt to emergency restrictions

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In Manitou Springs, the sights and sounds of natural springs flowing through the town seems almost surreal, given the ongoing water emergency that has gripped the community.

For residents like Angel Villanueva, who is a mother of two and is expecting another child, every drop of water is now carefully rationed as the city enforces emergency restrictions to address the growing shortage.

"I’m just trying to get out of the house and try not to use that much water," says Villanueva.

Villanueva and her husband have been living in Manitou Springs for the past two years. She admits they were caught off guard by the water restrictions, which were only communicated through an email.

"I didn’t see the warning until last night when I was already giving my kids a bath," she explains.

With two young children, Villanueva's daily routines have been upended by the restriction. As a stay-at-home mom, she finds herself juggling the usual household chores with the new challenge of conserving water.

"I wash dishes every day. I had to wash clothes yesterday because you have to think about peak times to use electricity and water," says Villanueva. "I try not to wash clothes on the weekends. So, I thought Monday would be a good day to get everything done."

The restrictions have also impacted her husband, who serves in the U.S. Army.

"My husband needs clean uniforms for his job. That’s very particular. He has to present himself a certain way," explains Villanueva. "God forbid our water stops. But you need water for basic things like brushing your teeth and flushing the toilet. I don’t know how all of that is going to work."

Villanueva’s frustration is compounded by what she perceives as a failure on the city’s part to effectively communicate the urgency of the situation.

"I definitely feel like they shouldn’t have just emailed us. Who checks their email every day? I don’t. I think the urgency should have been conveyed more clearly," she says.

Additionally, Villanueva is conflicted about the fact that some businesses, like local restaurants, remain open despite the water shortage.

Despite the challenges, Villanueva is determined to adapt and make do with what she has until the restrictions are lifted.

"We’re just doing what we can to manage," she says.

In the midst of an ongoing crisis, families like Villanueva's are learning to navigate the complexities of daily life with a new focus on conservation.

The situation has raised questions about preparedness and communication in Manitou Springs, but for now, residents like Villanueva are doing their best to cope as the water crisis continues to unfold.

