Manitou Springs expanding 2023 Creek Week cleanup locations, 10th annual Creek Week set for October

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs is providing more options for the community to give back this October. This year, the city will be adding additional cleanup locations for the 10th annual Creek Week.

The annual cleanup is open for people to help clean the waterways of the Pikes Peak Region, with a specific focus on picking up trash along Fountain Creek.

Creek Week started when community members realized the need for a more organized community cleanup program.

Beginning in 2014, the now 9-day-long volunteer opportunity is one of the largest waterway cleanup projects in the state according to the Fountain Creek Watershed District.

This year, Manitou Springs will be increasing cleanup locations. In previous years, Monument Park was the only cleanup opportunity.

The expansion now includes Soda Springs Park, Serpentine Drive, and Schryver Park.

Manitou Springs Parks and Recreation Department says that the event is important because it teaches people why we need to keep the waterways clean.

"Everything ends up in the creek, and that's what we want to really emphasize with this cleanup... And by having folks there actually picking up the litter and seeing what's ended up in our waterways, it'll help make them more careful when they're out recreating or downtown shopping, and just more mindful when they're doing those outside activities," says Gillian Rossi, Parks and Recreation Department Director of Manitou Springs.

Trash and debris can and will affect stormwater drainage systems, and wildlife, and is an eye soar to top it all off. But what happens to the trash that is collected, thanks to The Litter Letter Project, the trash finds a second life.

The Litter Letter Project helped kick off October Arts Month last year with the unveiling of their 2022 word PRICELESS.

Note, that in order to participate in a cleanup, you will have to contact the project organizer.

If you or someone you know would like to register to volunteer to help out during Creek Week, you can do so here.

To see a list of already scheduled 2023 cleanups click here.

Can't lend your time at a scheduled event? No worries, there will be multiple events across Colorado Springs where you can help the Fountain Creek Watershed and Food Control & Greenway District achieve their goals.

In partnership with Fountain Creek Brewshed Alliance, 17 local breweries will be selling the Impactful IPA starting on September 12th, where a total of $1 from every beer sold will go to the Fountain Creek Watershed District to continue their mission.

