2022 Pikes Peak Litter Letter Project unveils Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — This Friday will mark the 5th Annual Litter Letter reveal to kick off October Arts month here in Colorado Springs.

The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control & Greenway District, Creek Week, and the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region have been teaming up for the past four years to work on a project inspiring many and cleaning up the streets while at it.

Each year these organizations have teamed up and brought the community out to participate in community clean-up sessions throughout local trails and waterways. Volunteers will then have the opportunity to fill up the giant 6' tall letters with trash from creeks and walkways in the local area.

Those public clean-ups will be happening through October 2nd, and if you would like to participate in one you can sign up by emailing one of the crew leaders here. All of the Litter Letter Sites will be marked.

This year's word is PRICELESS and will be unveiled Friday, September 30th, at 4:30 PM at the Southeast Corner of America The Beautiful Park off Cimarron and I-25.

This is going to be a family-friendly event with keynote speakers from the project as well as live music and snacks.

Throughout the month of October, project organizers are hoping that the community engages with the project over social media using the #PikesPeakLitterLetters explaining why you think public lands and waterways are priceless.

The project began in 2018 as an art installation that models the National Litter Latter Project with their permission and support. The first word was INSPIRE in 2018, PRISTINE 2019, RESILIENT 2020, RESPECT 2021, and finally this year PRICELESS.

_____

