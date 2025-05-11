Manitou Springs enacts mandatory water restrictions amid high level of turbidity

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs has enacted mandatory water restrictions for everyone in the city, "effective immediately, due to elevated water turbidity levels."

Starting Sunday, May 11, residents and businesses are "strictly prohibited" from outdoor watering, and are asked to "significantly reduce" indoor water use, including the following;



postponing laundry

running dishwashers

other non-essential activities that require substantial water

The city says these precautions are to preserve drinking water for the next few days.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice, but city staff are expected to provide an update by noon on Monday, May 12.

Contact one of the following if you have any urgent water-related concerns;



Public Works Emergency Line: 719-685-2557

Urgent Public Works Issues: 719-492-0058

Water/Sewer Emergencies: 719-492-1970

General Inquiries: 719-685-2573

The City of Manitou Springs has provided the following statement and definition on turbidity and its impact on water treatment:

"Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness or haziness of water, typically caused by suspended particles. It is a key indicator of water quality, as elevated turbidity levels can signal the presence of organic matter, suspended solids, and microorganisms."



"Following last week's storm, Pikes Peak received several feet of snow. As temperatures rise during the day, this snow is now melting, resulting in increased runoff into our watershed. This runoff carries with it higher levels of organic matter and suspended solids, which in turn raise the turbidity of the raw water entering the Manitou Springs Water Treatment Plant."



"Such elevated turbidity and runoff events can pose significant challenges for the plant’s filtration systems and overall treatment process. Managing these fluctuations is essential to ensure the continued delivery of safe, high-quality drinking water." Water Treatment Plant ORC John Elwell





