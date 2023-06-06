Manitou Springs among "best American art scenes," cast your vote by Monday

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs is nominated as one of the best small-town art scenes in America, according to a poll being conducted by USA Today.

Voting options are between 20 small towns with a population under 30,000 people. Manitou finished 5th in last year's voting. Manitou is currently ranked 4th in this year's poll.

”It’s an honor for Manitou Springs to be nominated as one of the United States’ best small town arts scenes for three years in a row,” said City of Manitou Springs councilperson Natalie Johnson in a press release.

Votes can still be cast once per person per day. Voting will remain open until Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Other locations include:



Abingdon, VA

Brattleboro, VT

Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

Clayton, NY

Cody, WY

Fairhope, AL

Fredericksburg, TX

Gatlinburg, TN

Laguna Beach, CA

Lucas, KS

North Adams, MA

Ocean Springs, MS

Poulsbo, WA

Spring Green, WI

Stockbridge, MA

Taos, NM

Tubac, AZ

Williamstown, MA

Yellow Springs, OH

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.