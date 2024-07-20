Manitou Incline will be closed Sunday, reopening Monday morning

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Incline will be closed Sunday for the Barr Trail Mountain Race, according to Colorado Springs Parks.
The incline will reopen for normal operating hours at 6 a.m. on Monday.
The Manitou Incline will be closed this Sunday, July 21st for the Barr Trail Mountain Race. The incline will re-open for normal operating hours at 6am on Monday, July 22nd. We apologize for the inconvenience. #COSParks
Click here for more information about the Barr Trail Mountain Race.
