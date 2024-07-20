Watch Now
Manitou Incline will be closed Sunday, reopening Monday morning

KOAA Ryan Mutch
Posted at 8:31 PM, Jul 19, 2024

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Incline will be closed Sunday for the Barr Trail Mountain Race, according to Colorado Springs Parks.

The incline will reopen for normal operating hours at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Click here for more information about the Barr Trail Mountain Race.

