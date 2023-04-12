Mandatory evacuations in place for wildfire in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in Park County has forced evacuations about 30 miles south of Hartsel.

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for residents who live within a five-mile radius of Badger Creek Ranch. The ranch is about 30 miles south of Hartsel and 15 miles east of Nathrop.

The fire is burning near Latigo Loop and County Road 35 (McMurray Road), according to the county.

An emergency shelter is in place at the Fairplay Community Center, located at 880 Bogue Street in Fairplay. Large animals and livestock can be transported to the Fairplay Fairgrounds.

A red flag warning and stage 1 burning ban are in effect for the county until 7 p.m. It will continue Thursday from noon until 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.